Jennifer Lawrence’s Epic Reaction to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Reunion, Plus: More Celebrity Reactions

Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest reunion has everyone talking, including big names like Jennifer Lawrence!

During a recent appearance on Jackie Schimmel’s podcast “The Bitch Bible,” Lawrence freaked out over the news, saying, “Breaking f**king news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now."

Lawrence appears to have heard the news on Instagram, since she said, “Clicking link in bio.” She added, “Shut the f**k up.”

While reading the report, Jennifer added, “They’re connecting in nature.” She added, “I’m so excited!”

Other celebrities to comment on the possibility of Bennifer 2.0 include Bette Midler, Matt Damon, and more!

Bette tweeted, “#BenAffleck & #JenniferLopez might be back together? Aww. That's nice, but I was hoping that if we could bring anything back from the early 2000's it would be my pelvic floor muscles."

Spencer Pratt tweeted, “I had zero interest in any celebrity couples in 2002 (other than Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake), so I missed the Bennifer train. I’m happy to announce, however, that I’m fully on board in 2021."

Sharon Stone reacted, writing on Instagram, “Yeah I mean WTF A-Rod?”

During a recent interview with “Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Ben’s BFF Matt quipped, “There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”