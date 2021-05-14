Alex Rodriguez’s Dinner with His Daughters — Did He Leave an Empty Place Setting for Jennifer Lopez?

On Thursday, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a photo of his family dinner with his daughters Natasha and Ella.

He captioned the pic, “Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate 💜💚.”

What is interesting is there are several empty place mats in the photo, which has everyone wondering… were they for Jennifer Lopez and her twins?

Lopez is now back in Miami, the same city as Alex, since she is working on a promo for Coach.

Before their split, Jennifer and her twins had a very close relationship with Alex, Natasha and Ella.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the pair stayed together as long as possible for their kids. They said, “A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close, so the reason why they stayed together for as long as they did was to make their kids happy.”

The insider added, “They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

While J.Lo sparked reconciliation rumors with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, another source claimed that Rodriguez is “still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

In a video obtained by Page Six, Rodriguez was asked about J.Lo's Montana trip with Ben while stepping out in Miami. He answered the question indirectly, saying, "Go Yankees.”

Another insider told E! News, “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."