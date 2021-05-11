Alex Rodriguez Reportedly ‘Shocked’ by Jennifer Lopez’s Reunion with Ben Affleck

A month after their split, it looks like Jennifer Lopez has moved on from Alex Rodriguez.

Over the weekend, Lopez was spotted with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in Montana, which has everyone talking!

How does A-Rod feel about the sighting? A source told E! News, “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

Along with being “saddened” by the news, the source claims that Rodriguez reached out to Lopez to express that “he’s upset.”

“She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the insider stressed.

Jennifer and Ben’s reunion comes weeks after she met up with Alex for dinner at Hotel Bel-Air.

A source recently shared to the outlet, “Alex flew out to L.A. on Thursday night to see Jennifer. He doesn't want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out."

"He keeps trying to show her how serious he is and how much he loves her,” the insider added. “But she still feels that their issues can't be resolved and that they should move on. He headed back to Miami alone on Saturday morning. He doesn't want to give up, but she is adamant about moving on."