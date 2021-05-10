Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Together in Montana

Getty Images

New photos have surfaced of Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, in Montana!

The former couple, famously known as “Bennifer,” were spotted together near a Big Sky resort. Ben has a home in the area, and the exes were seen riding together, with Ben behind the wheel and J.Lo in the passenger seat.

The pair were later spotted arriving in L.A. on a private jet.

A source told People, "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

This isn’t the first sighting of the pair. They were actually photographed at her home in April, and both participated in the Vax Live concert, although they did not appear together at the fundraiser.

Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002, and got engaged a few months later. They postponed their 2003 wedding, and ultimately split in January 2004.