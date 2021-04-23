Who Is Jennifer Lopez Leaning On After Alex Rodriguez Split?

Getty Images

More than week after her split from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has been surrounded by love.

Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony and their twins Emme and Max have helped her cope with the broken engagement.

A source told People magazine, “Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest. Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

Another insider shared with E! News, “He's a great dad and has been there for Jennifer and the kids. He knows that she is hard at work and going through a stressful time in her life."

“He is always making sure that the kids have everything they need and trying to make it easier on Jennifer while she is away and working,” the second insider reiterated.

It looks like Jennifer has just wrapped filming on her new movie “Shotgun Wedding.” On Thursday, she posted pics from set, saying, “That’s 👏 A 👏 Wrap! 👏 .”

It has been reported that Jennifer plans to stay in Los Angeles for a while after her breakup.

A friend of Lopez has also shared new details on what led to her split with Rodriguez, telling People magazine, “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved.”