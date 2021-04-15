Alex Rodriguez’s Heartbreaking Post About Jennifer Lopez Before Their Split Announcement

Getty Images

Just hours before they announced their split, Alex Rodriguez paid tribute to Jennifer Lopez.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story to share framed photos from their four-year relationship.

Tagging Jennifer, Rodriguez used Coldplay’s “Fix You” in the background of the video, which included photos of their blended family — as well as a touching pic of “Jennifer + Alex” written in the sand.

One photo featured their four children — Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, and Alex’s daughters Ella and Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthia.

That same day, Rodriguez also posted a photo on Instagram with just Ella and Natasha. He wrote, “Every day, I’m grateful. For my health, family, friends and life’s many blessings. 💙❤️ #AttitudeOfGratitude.”

Lopez’s rep confirmed the split to “Extra.”

In a joint statement to People magazine, the pair said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The news comes just days after Jennifer posted photos of herself without her massive engagement ring.

A source told us, “Both Jennifer and Alex are incredible and two very busy people with big public lives. They will continue working in all of their business ventures together. They’ve always encouraged each other to dream big and go bigger — they’ve built something really unique together and the success of their business partnerships/goals are important to them.”