Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Hot Reunion Caught on Camera

Getty

What split rumors? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just met up in the Dominican Republic, and the hot reunion was caught on camera.

DailyMail.com posted video and photos, showing Jennifer relaxing outside in a robe when Alex walks up to greet her.

J.Lo has her arms out for an embrace before he kneels down for a kiss.

Jennifer is in the Dominican Republic filming “Shotgun Wedding.” On Monday, Rodriguez hinted that he was going to visit her by posting a tropical photo, writing on his Instagram story, “Happy Monday. New week,. New day. Onward. Upward."

On Friday, PageSix reported the couple had split, but they denied the rumors, saying in a joint statement, “We are working through some things."

Despite the breakup reports, PageSix said Jen was still going to wedding dress fittings for their upcoming nuptials, even going to one scheduled last week.