Are Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Trying to Stay Together for their Kids?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are “working through some things” after split rumors swirled on Friday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ reports the Jennifer and Alex had not had enough time to prepare their children before the split reports broke.

A source claims that Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max and Alex’s daughters Natasha and Ella were all sad to learn of a possible breakup of their modern family. The insider added, “There were many tears.”

It appears the kids have grown close after spending vacations and holidays together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to TMZ, their kids were a major topic of conversation for the couple, who have been together since 2017.

On Friday, Jennifer posted a photo of Emme crying on ex-husband Mark Anthony’s shoulder, just hours the split reports hit the web. She wrote, “When they are sad but momma and daddy are there.”

Along with posting the photo of her FaceTime call, she added, “I love you!! So proud of you.”

Despite rumors that A-Rod and J.Lo have been on the rocks for some time, PageSix reports she has been present at wedding dress fittings, even going to one scheduled last week.

It appears the pair have now reunited in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is filming “Shotgun Wedding.” On Monday, Rodriguez posted a pic of his view from a flight, writing on his Instagram story, “Happy Monday. New week,. New day. Onward. Upward."

Alex also tagged Jennifer in the Instagram Story.