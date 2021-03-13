Confirmed: J.Lo & A-Rod Still Together, 'No Third Party Involved'

MEGA

Hot on the heels of the power couple's joint statement to People magazine that they're "working through some things," "Extra" can confirm J.Lo and A-Rod are still together.

Sources tell "Extra" that the breakup rumor began because, "Like every couple, they have their ups and downs."

In spite of gossip to the contrary, the source also reveals, "No third party is involved."

According to a People source, "They never officially broke up." The couple is said to have discussed a breakup, "but are still together."

"They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."

"Extra" can confirm that Lopez is still in the Dominican Republic filming the movie "Shotgun Wedding," and Rodriguez is in Miami.

On Friday, Alex posted a solo pic of himself, writing on Instagram, “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie… What are your plans for the weekend?”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Just days ago, J.Lo posted a sexy shot of herself in bed, writing, “It’s the in between moments that are some of my favorites ✨#SetLife#DoWhatYouLoveWithPeopleYouLove #HumpDay #ShotgunWedding.”

Instagram

She also posted an Instagram Story in which her daughter Emme could be seen crying while cuddling with her dad, singer Marc Anthony. Lopez captioned it, "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts I Love You!! So Proud of You..."

There was no indication as to whether the crying photo had anything to do with rumors of J.Lo and A-Rod breaking up.

Lopez and Rodriguez, one of Hollywood's A-list couples, had postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the March issue of Allure, Lopez revealed that they "did therapy" during lock-down. She added, "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

In December, Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” host Andy Cohen asked J.Lo if she would ever consider following in the footsteps of longtime couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together for decades but never said “I do.” Lopez’s surprising answer was yes!

"We’ve talked about that for sure," she revealed. "I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?"

Looking back at their canceled nuptials, she said, "It was really sad, because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pike and we’re going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy’s the worst place in the world [for COVID-19]. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything.'"

She went on, “We canceled it, and then we tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago, but nope, it still wasn’t the right time.”

Around the same time, Lopez opened up about her “challenging” 2020. She told “Extra’s” Renee Bargh, “It was a challenging year for everybody… It was just a time where we were kind of realizing what was really important.” She went on, “It became a time of, ‘What’s really important…?’ It became about family and the kids and being the best mom, partner, friend, daughter that you could be, and I think that reset for the world and certainly for myself was something that makes the stuff I am doing now really exciting.”

The pair made their most recent appearance at the unveiling of the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window in NYC. At the time, she shared, “It was actually really nice for me to be there and remember we are still in the holidays. It’s not as it always is, but the holidays are here and we get to celebrate with our close family.”