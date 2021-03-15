Onward & Upward? Alex Rodriguez Hints He’s Flying to See Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images

Days after J.Lo/A-Rod split rumors started swirling, Alex Rodriguez is on the move!

TMZ reports Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is shooting “Shotgun Wedding.”

Rodriguez posted a pic of his view from up above, writing on his Instagram story, “Happy Monday. New week,. New day. Onward. Upward."

Alex also tagged Jennifer, hinting that they were going to be in the same place.

According to sources, A-Rod travels to the Dominican Republic every few weeks to see Jennifer.

Just days ago, TMZ photogs caught up with Alex in Miami, where he reiterated he is not single.

In response to news they had broken up, Jennifer and Alex released a joint statement, saying, “We are working through some things.”

Lopez also appeared to clap back at the rumors in a TikTok video.

The video features clips and photos of Jennifer with Saweetie’s song “Pretty Bitch Music” playing in the background.

When Saweetie says “I ain’t worried about a blog,” breakup headlines pop up in the video, including Page Six’s headline “Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement.”