Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Those Alex Rodriguez Split Rumors

Days ago, rumors were swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement.

The pair shut down the rumors in a joint statement, saying, “We are working through some things."

To take it a step further, Lopez has referenced the rumors in a TikTok video.

The video features clips and photos of Jennifer with Saweetie’s song “Pretty Bitch Music” playing in the background.

When Saweetie says “I ain’t worried about a blog,” breakup headlines pop up in the video, including Page Six’s headline “Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement.”

Jennifer also clapped back at rumors she’s had Botox.

Lopez captioned the video, “Sunday brunch playlist.”

On Saturday, TMZ photogs caught up with Rodriguez, who reiterated that he’s not single after a workout in Miami.