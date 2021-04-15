Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Split – Why Couldn't They Make It Work?

Getty Images

Weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were subject to split rumors, they are officially calling it quits.

Lopez’s rep confirmed the split to “Extra.”

In a joint statement to People magazine, the pair said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The news comes just days after Jennifer posted photos of herself without her massive engagement ring.

A source told us, “Both Jennifer and Alex are incredible and two very busy people with big public lives. They will continue working in all of their business ventures together. They’ve always encouraged each other to dream big and go bigger – they’ve built something really unique together and the success of their business partnerships/goals are important to them.”

Last month, rumors started swirling that Jennifer and Alex ended their engagement. They shut down the rumors by saying they were “working through some things.”

At the time, a source told the outlet, “They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up. She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID, but they want to try to stay together."

Alex also posted photos of himself flying to the Dominican Republic, where she is filming “Shotgun Wedding.”

They were even seen packing on the PDA!

An insider said, “He flew back to spend a few more days with Jennifer. He is making a big effort, and he wants Jennifer to be happy."

Another source added, “Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out. It was a happy reunion."

The pair had postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the March issue of Allure, Lopez revealed that they "did therapy" during lock-down. She added, "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

In December, Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” host Andy Cohen asked J.Lo if she would ever consider following in the footsteps of longtime couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together for decades but never said “I do.” Lopez’s surprising answer was yes!

"We’ve talked about that for sure," she revealed. "I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?"

Looking back at their canceled nuptials, she said, "It was really sad, because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pike and we’re going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy’s the worst place in the world [for COVID-19]. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything.'"

She went on, “We canceled it, and then we tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago, but nope, it still wasn’t the right time.”

Around the same time, Lopez opened up about her “challenging” 2020. She told “Extra’s” Renee Bargh, “It was a challenging year for everybody… It was just a time where we were kind of realizing what was really important.” She went on, “It became a time of, ‘What’s really important…?’ It became about family and the kids and being the best mom, partner, friend, daughter that you could be, and I think that reset for the world and certainly for myself was something that makes the stuff I am doing now really exciting.”