A-Rod Flies Back to the Dominican Republic for Some J.Lo Time

Instagram

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are together again in the Dominican Republic.

People magazine reports that Rodriguez and Lopez have reunited on the island, where she is in the midst of shooting the movie "Shotgun Wedding."

In the wake of rumors that the couple had split — gossip J.Lo firmly denied — Rodriguez has been spending time with Lopez, and "flew back... this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A-Rod posted a happy selfie Friday showing himself playing golf on the island, captioning it, "Golf in the 🇩🇴. #Blessed #Fore#playagrande."

He shared more glimpses of his surroundings on Instagram Story Sunday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

J.Lo was hard at work, as documented by an on-set video posted by producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. In the video, J.Lo gives a pep talk to the "Shotgun Wedding" crew, midway through the shoot.

The couple has said they are "working through some things."

According to a People source, "They never officially broke up." The couple is said to have discussed a breakup, "but are still together."

"They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."

Lopez and Rodriguez, one of Hollywood's A-list couples, had postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the March issue of Allure, Lopez revealed that they "did therapy" during lock-down. She added, "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

In December, Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” host Andy Cohen asked J.Lo if she would ever consider following in the footsteps of longtime couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together for decades but never said “I do.” Lopez’s surprising answer was yes!

"We’ve talked about that for sure," she revealed. "I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?"

Looking back at their canceled nuptials, she said, "It was really sad, because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pike and we’re going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy’s the worst place in the world [for COVID-19]. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything.'"

She went on, “We canceled it, and then we tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago, but nope, it still wasn’t the right time.”

Around the same time, Lopez opened up about her “challenging” 2020. She told “Extra’s” Renee Bargh, “It was a challenging year for everybody… It was just a time where we were kind of realizing what was really important.” She went on, “It became a time of, ‘What’s really important…?’ It became about family and the kids and being the best mom, partner, friend, daughter that you could be, and I think that reset for the world and certainly for myself was something that makes the stuff I am doing now really exciting.”

The pair made their most recent appearance at the unveiling of the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window in NYC. At the time, she shared, “It was actually really nice for me to be there and remember we are still in the holidays. It’s not as it always is, but the holidays are here and we get to celebrate with our close family.”