Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday with Unseen Photos of Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to pay tribute to his daughter Ella, who just turned 13.

Along with posting a slideshow of photos and videos, Alex wrote, “I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!”

He also had a special message for his little girl, writing, “Everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. ❤️.”

Alex’s post also included two photos of ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez with Ella. In one photo, the two are seen sharing an embrace. In the second photo, J.Lo appears to be showing Ella something on her phone as they sit side by side.

J.Lo’s twins Emme and Maximilian also made it into the slideshow!

Earlier this month, Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split after weeks of rumors. In a joint statement to People magazine, the pair said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A source told Us Weekly that the pair stayed together as long as possible for their kids. They said, “A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close, so the reason why they stayed together for as long as they did was to make their kids happy.”

The insider added, “They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

A friend of Lopez has also shared new details on what led to the split, telling People magazine, “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved.”