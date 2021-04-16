How Jennifer Lopez Is Coping with Her Split with Alex Rodriguez

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their split, a few weeks after they were the subject of breakup rumors.

In a joint statement to People magazine, the pair said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A source close to the couple told E! News that J.Lo is “feeling at peace" with the split.

Along with saying that J.Lo “has not been happy for awhile now,” another insider said, “She feels good about her decision because she knows A-Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity."

According to the insider, they are “very cordial,” but Lopez is planning to stay in Los Angeles for some time after their breakup.

A third source claimed that Jennifer was the one that pulled the plug on the relationship. They said, “[Rodriguez] is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together. He's doing anything in his power to make J.Lo happy."

Just hours before their split announcement, Alex paid tribute to Jennifer on social media.

Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story to share framed photos from their four-year relationship.

Tagging Jennifer, Rodriguez used Coldplay’s “Fix You” in the background of the video, which included photos of their blended family — as well as a touching pic of “Jennifer + Alex” written in the sand.

One photo featured their four children — Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, and Alex’s daughters Ella and Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthia.

Lopez’s rep confirmed the split to “Extra.”