Alex Rodriguez Shows Off Weight-Loss Transformation After His Split from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is dropping the pounds!

Weeks after his split from Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez posted a side-by-side photo of himself from December 2020 and April 2021.

Rodriguez wrote, “Left the Dad-bod in 2020.”

He added, “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?”

Just days ago, Alex showed off his muscular arms after getting his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the weekend, Page Six reported that Alex and Jennifer reunited over dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, where they had their first date.

A source close to Lopez told E! News, “Alex flew out to L.A. on Thursday night to see Jennifer. He doesn't want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out."

"He keeps trying to show her how serious he is and how much he loves her,” the insider added. “But she still feels that their issues can't be resolved and that they should move on. He headed back to Miami alone on Saturday morning. He doesn't want to give up, but she is adamant about moving on."