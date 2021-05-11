Pic of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Montana Reunion, Plus: Did Bennifer 2.0 Happen Through Emails?

Backgrid

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed together on a quick getaway in Montana, where he owns a home.

In the photo, the two are alone in a car, with Ben behind the wheel and J.Lo in the passenger seat. They appear to be relaxed in each other’s company.

They were later spotted arriving in Los Angeles on a private jet.

The much-talked-about reunion comes 17 years after they called off their wedding.

A source claimed to E! News that Ben and Jennifer’s reunion allowed them to “see where this could lead.”

“She wants to give it a shot with Ben," the insider added. "They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now."

Along with noting their “strong connection,” the source added, “She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead. They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."

TMZ reports that Affleck reached out to Lopez over email while she was filming “Shotgun Wedding” in the Dominican Republic.

According to the outlet, the two continued to correspond through email until J.Lo flew back to Los Angeles after filming wrapped. In late April, a source told People magazine that Affleck visited Lopez at her L.A. home. At the time, a source insisted that they have maintained a friendship for many years.

Fueling more reconciliation rumors, Ben was also photographed stepping out of a white Escalade SUV, which allegedly belongs to Jennifer. A source claimed to Page Six, “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.”

Just months ago, Ben gushed about Jennifer, telling InStyle, “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

In the interview, he complimented Jennifer’s youthful look, saying, “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s… at best?

In response to Ben’s comment, Jennifer told the magazine, “I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product. Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good, too."

In January, Ben reflected on the media frenzy surrounding their high-profile relationship. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “People were so f**king mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said. Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f**king should be!"

“I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as, like, [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today," Affleck emphasized.

Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002 and got engaged a few months later. Ben even appeared in Jennifer's music video for "Jenny from the Block."

During their two-year relationship, they were referred to as "Bennifer," which was started by their "Jersey Girl" director Kevin Smith. He recently tweeted, "'Bennifer' is trending. It's a name I first gave the kids during 'Jersey Girl' pre-production, before the world found out they were dating. I'd later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular."

They postponed their 2003 wedding, and ultimately split in January 2004.