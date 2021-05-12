Are Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Making Any Future Plans Together?

Getty Images

After their Montana getaway, what’s the future looking like for Bennifer 2.0?

A source told People magazine that Jennifer Lopez “is open to having a relationship” with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

“She wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go,” the insider added. “They are certainly not making any plans about the future."

Another insider recently told E! News, “She wants to give it a shot with Ben. They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now."

The pair started dating in 2002 and got engaged months later. They postponed their 2003 wedding, and ultimately split in January 2004.

Along with noting their “strong connection,” the source added, “She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead. They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."

TMZ reports that Affleck reached out to Lopez over email while she was filming “Shotgun Wedding” in the Dominican Republic.

As for the contents of the emails, they were allegedly “more loving and longing for Jen.”