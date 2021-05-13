Is Alex Rodriguez Still Hoping to Reconcile with Jennifer Lopez After Her Getaway with Ben Affleck?

Getty Images

It looks like Jennifer Lopez has moved on from Alex Rodriguez, but has he given up on their relationship?

A source told Us Weekly, “He’s still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

Over the weekend, Jennifer was spotted on a getaway with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, sparking rumors of Bennifer 2.0!

An insider shared with People magazine, “Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups. Whether they end up together or not it's good for both of them now. And not that surprising."

It was reportedly Ben’s idea to take Jennifer to Montana, where he owns a home. Another insider told the outlet, “They both had last week off and wanted to spend time away from L.A. Ben suggested Montana since he has a place there."

The source noted that it “was a nice break for Jennifer.”

Jennifer is now in Miami, where she is shooting a promo for Coach.

We’ll have to see if Lopez runs into Rodriguez, who was spotted there after news broke about Jennifer and Ben’s Montana trip. In a video obtained by Page Six, Rodriguez was asked about J.Lo's Montana trip with Ben while stepping out in Miami. He answered the question indirectly, saying, "Go Yankees.”