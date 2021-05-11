Matt Damon’s Hilarious and Sweet Reaction to ‘Bennifer’ News

Matt Damon’s good friend Ben Affleck made headlines this week after he was spotted in Montana with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb couldn’t help but ask Matt about his reaction to a possible “Bennifer” reunion when he appeared on the show to promote “Stillwater.”

Damon, who was sipping on a beer at a bar in Australia, teased, "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”

Hoda asked if the news had made it down under, and Matt claimed, "I just heard, you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I heard about it."

Guthrie asked, “What did you think?”

Matt answered, "It's a fascinating story,” before adding, “I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," he said.

Damon then hilariously and conveniently cut out, but did return to dish on his new movie.

Yesterday, photos surfaced of Affleck and Lopez near a Big Sky resort. Ben has a home in the area, and the exes were seen driving together, with Ben behind the wheel and J.Lo in the passenger seat.

The pair were later spotted arriving in L.A. on a private jet.

A source told People, "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

This isn’t the first sighting of the pair. They were actually photographed at her home in April, and both participated in the Vax Live concert, although they did not appear together at the fundraiser.

Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002, and got engaged a few months later. They postponed their 2003 wedding, and ultimately split in January 2004.