Prince William & Kate Middleton's Kids Remember 'Granny' Diana on Mother's Day

Getty

In honor of Mother's Day — celebrated March 14 in the UK — the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton are honoring Princess Diana... "Granny" to them!

In a post decorated with colorful tributes to Diana from George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, the official account of William and Kate announced, "This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It went on to say that the children had made special cards for Diana, closing by telling followers, "Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day 💐."

In his note to Granny Diana, George wrote, "Happy happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always. Sending lots of love from George." He added five x's as kisses at the end.

Charlotte told Diana, "I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte." Her kisses at the end totaled nine.

Little Louis' contribution was a finger-painted heart with bunny decals, signed proudly.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A follow-up post included a childhood photo of Kate with her mother, Carole Middleton, along with a photo of a lovely cake made by the kids and the caption, "Celebrating two other special mothers today ❤️."

Diana died at 36 in 1997 in a horrific car crash, long before meeting her grandchildren.