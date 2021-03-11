What Meghan Markle’s Friend Sarah Chapman Wants People to Know About the Duchess

Getty

The fallout continues after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah. “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery was with one of Meghan’s good friends, Sarah Chapman, who is coming to her defense.

Sarah, a celebrity facialist and founder of Skinesis Skincare, has also worked with stars like Victoria Beckham and Rebel Wilson. She met Meghan before she tied the knot with Harry, and was with her the night before the wedding to prepare her skin for the big day. The two are still close to this day: “I do have the fortune to actually know her.”

Chapman’s message following the Oprah interview is, “Let’s be supportive rather than negative and attacking.”

Marissa asked, “What’s one thing you want people to know about Meghan?” Sarah replied, “She’s a good person in so many ways… She is that real encapsulation of inner and outer beauty… She has a very good soul.”

Chapman did know what Meghan was dealing with, saying, “I knew quite a part of it… I’ve been through some of the difficult times, to the extent that she talked about it in the interview, no, but certainly some of the moments, absolutely. I think it’s been quite a challenging time, and I hope people watching it see sort of a different side of everything now as well… And I think people should listen and stop and think about it all differently.”

Does she think Meghan is happy now in the U.S.? Chapman said, “I hope so. I think so.”