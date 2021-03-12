Celebrity News March 12, 2021
Meghan Markle’s Email About Kate Middleton Crying Incident Revealed
Royal watchers are getting more insight into the crying incident involving Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
Harper’s Bazaar has published what purports to be an email that Meghan wrote to a palace aide in January 2020.
During Meghan’s sit-down with Oprah last weekend, she denied claims she had made Kate cry as they prepped for her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, asserting that “the reverse happened.”
Meghan said that Kate “was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry,” adding that the Duchess of Cambridge later apologized with “flowers and a note.”
What upset Markle is that months later, when a story came out that it was Meghan who had made Kate cry, the Palace did nothing to refute it.
Harper’s Bazaar reports that in January 2020, Kensington Palace asked Prince Harry to cosign a statement denying an “offensive” story that Prince William was “constantly bullying” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
According to a source, Meghan allegedly shot back the missive, “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps [Kensington Palace] can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].” The email to the aide was reportedly ignored and Meghan was told Kate “should never be dragged into idle gossip.”