Open Communication? When Prince Harry & Prince William Will Meet Up in Person

Getty Images

On Thursday, Prince William broke his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While visiting an East London school with Kate Middleton, William was asked by a Sky News reporter if he had spoken to Harry since the bombshell sit-down. In a video from a DailyMail reporter, he could be heard replying, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

Asked whether the royal family are racists, he replied, “We are very much not a racist family.”

Could they already be in touch? Page Six reports the brothers “have opened communication channels.”

In his interview, Harry admitted that his relationship with William was strained. He said the two were on “different paths,” adding, “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

According to royal expert Russell Myers, Harry and William are planning to put their differences aside for one special occasion — a memorial event for their late mom Princess Diana. During an appearance on “Lorraine,” Myers said, “I can exclusively reveal that William is still committed, as is Harry, to get together on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens.”

“This could be a monumental period for the brothers,” Russell stressed.