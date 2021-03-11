Prince William Breaks His Silence on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Interview

Getty Images

Days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping interview, Prince William is speaking out!

While visiting an East London school, William was asked by a Sky News reporter if he has spoken to Harry. He responded in a video from a DailyMail reporter, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

When asked if the royals are racists, William said, “We are very much not a racist family.”

During his conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Harry discussed his strained relationship with William. While he expressed his love for William, he admitted they are on “different paths,” adding, “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Harry also opened up about feeling "trapped" as a royal. He argued, "My father [Prince Charles] and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

An insider insisted to Us Weekly, "William is bound by his duty, but doesn’t feel trapped. That is a label that Harry has unfairly given him.”

"William does not support Harry giving up on the family and running away and absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown," the source stressed. "There may be no path for a mended relationship between the brothers.”

Another insider told Us Weekly, “William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said. What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”

The insider claimed that William and Kate “feel horrible” for Harry and Meghan, but wished that “these conversations could have been made in private.”

More than 24 hours after Harry and Meghan’s televised interview with Oprah, the royal family broke their silence.