Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Breaks His Silence After ‘Close Call with Death’

Nearly a week after Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and her French bulldogs were stolen, he is speaking out!

Along with sharing photos from the hospital, Ryan recounted the dognapping, which left him with a gunshot wound in the chest. He wrote on Instagram, “4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself..”

“Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay,” Fischer continued. “From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.”

Fischer also showed his appreciation for all the love and support after his “close call with death.” He wrote, “I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

Ryan had a special message for his friends and family, writing, “Thank you for keeping me grounded now more than ever. All the dog videos and photos from my clients to keep my spirits up worked miracles. Seeing their faces light up when you said my name motivates me to keep pushing so I can play with them and see you again soon. I love you all! First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can’t thank you enough.”

Fischer made sure to show Lady Gaga some love after her dogs Koji and Gustav were returned on Friday. He said, “Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Despite his hospitalization and recovery process, Fischer remains optimistic about the future. He shared, “A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”

The Mirror UK reports Gaga will pay for Ryan’s medical expenses. A source told the outlet, “Gaga feels horrendous about what happened to Ryan and wants to make sure he is looked after. She absolutely adores him and is forever indebted to him for his bravery.”

“She also wanted to compensate him for lost work, and has been wishing him a speedy recovery,” the insider claimed.

Hours before Koji and Gustav were safely returned, Gaga expressed her love for Ryan on Instagram. She said, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”