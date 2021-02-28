Did Dognappers Know They Were Stealing Gaga's Dogs? Maybe Not

Getty Images

Lady Gaga's stolen dogs have been returned safely — but do police think the bad guys may have bitten off more than they could chew?

TMZ reports that, contrary to popular belief, Gaga's French bulldogs Koji and Gustav may have been snatched off the street just because the opportunity presented itself, and not because of their fabulously wealthy owner.

Fueling this theory, Gaga's team never received a demand for ransom, in spite of her widely publicized offer to pay $500,000 for the dogs' safe return.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to the outlet, Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was walking for about 10 minutes before he was ambushed. That included time on Sunset Blvd., which is crowded and saturated with light — making it easy for the expensive breed to be seen clearly by the thieves without anyone noticing their spying.

A liquor store Fischer visited with the dogs has handed over its surveillance video, but there is no sign of the white sedan from which the thieves emerged to grab the two dogs, shooting Fischer in the process. A third dog, Miss Asia, eluded capture and returned to Fischer, who cried out for help from neighbors.

As police pursue leads in the case, Gaga continues to shoot her movie "Gucci" in Italy, and a very lucky good samaritan — who police believe randomly found the dogs abandoned in an alley — will receive the hefty reward for their safe return.

Capt. Jonathan Tippett told The AP that the woman dropped the dogs off at a station around 6 p.m. on Friday. Gaga's reps were able to ID the dogs as Koji and Gustav.

Fischer remains hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shedding insight into Fischer’s character, his hairstylist, Steven Lazaroff, told The Sun he is a “very spiritual person.” He added, “I’m not surprised that he would literally be willing to take a bullet for those dogs.”

Lazaroff also shared, “Ryan has worked for Lady Gaga since 2011 and moved to L.A. from New York a couple of years ago to be closer to the dogs. He spends a lot of time with them, six or seven days a week sometimes.”