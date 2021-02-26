Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs ‘Safely Reunited’ with Her Reps

Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs have been returned, following a violent dognapping earlier this week.

Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer was out with Gustavo, Koji and Miss Asia on Wednesday just before 10 p.m. in the Hollywood area when a white car pulled up. An assailant shot Fischer, who is recovering in the hospital, and stole Gustavo and Koji.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted, “Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives."

Capt. Jonathan Tippett also told The Associated Press that a woman who they believe was “uninvolved” with the dognapping, dropped the dogs off at a station around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Gaga is currently in Italy filming the new movie “Gucci,” but her reps were able to identify Koji and Gustav.

