Lady Gaga Speaks Out on Dognapping: ‘My Heart Is Sick’

Days after her dogs Koji and Gustav were stolen, Lady Gaga is speaking out!

On Friday, Gaga shared several photos of her two stolen French bulldogs. She wrote on Instagram, “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.”

Gaga also expressed love for her dog walker Ryan Fischer, writing, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

Gaga is currently in Italy filming the new movie “Gucci.”

Just hours ago, Ryan’s family released their first statement, telling TMZ, “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

His family also showed appreciation for Lady Gaga’s support. They said, “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

A source recently shared with Us Weekly, "Gaga is beside herself. She is hoping and praying for the safe return of Koji and Gustav and for the speedy recovery of their walker, who is doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances.”

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the dognappers may have known that the dogs were owned by Gaga, and are looking at that theory closely.

Buck Angel, who lives right where the shooting happened, also believes that the incident was “planned out.” He told Us Weekly, “My opinion is that it was completely planned out. We walk dogs here and everyone here walks their dogs late. It’s a very safe neighborhood. … It’s totally chill here [on North Sierra Bonita Avenue]. And, you know, we do have a lot of celebrities in this neighborhood.”