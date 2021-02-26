Who Is Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Ryan Fischer? Inside His Special Relationship with Her Dogs

On Wednesday night, Lady Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer was shot during a violent altercation with two dognappers who stole her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav. Fischer was shot in the chest, but managed to save a third dog, Miss Asia.

Shedding insight into Fischer’s character, his hairstylist, Steven Lazaroff, told The Sun he is a “very spiritual person.” He added, “I’m not surprised that he would literally be willing to take a bullet for those dogs.”

Lazaroff also shared, “Ryan has worked for Lady Gaga since 2011 and moved to L.A. from New York a couple of years ago to be closer to the dogs. He spends a lot of time with them, six or seven days a week sometimes.”

According to Lazaroff, Fischer’s life “revolves” around the dogs. Fischer’s Instagram is filled with countless photos and videos with Gaga’s dogs. In one video, Fischer is seen talking to her dogs about life, saying, “No matter who you are — from human to hound — the tradition of setting aside time to contemplate your life and role in it is essential in the development of self.”

Lazaroff and Fischer had been scheduled to hang out on Wednesday but “[Fischer] rescheduled for Friday.”

Lazaroff was unsuccessful in his attempt to visit Fischer at the hospital where he is recuperating, but revealed that Fischer’s brother from Ohio is “with him.”

“Ryan’s the nicest guy ever — he doesn’t have a mean bone in his body,” Lazaroff stressed. “Never in a million years would I have thought this would happen. Ryan is so innocent.”

Steven admitted it was “so uneasy” for him to watch the surveillance footage of Ryan being shot in the chest by two dognappers the LAPD has described as being “20-25 years of age."

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Fischer is seen walking by a home when a white sedan drives up.

After the car stops, two men jump out and tell Fischer to “give it up.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Fischer attempts to fight back against the abductors before one of them shoots him, causing him to fall to the ground. During the altercation, Fischer is heard yelling for Koji, who was adopted by Gaga in 2015.

Once Fischer hits the ground, each thief takes one dog and rushes into the backseat of the car. Miss Asia is left behind and is seen walking back toward Fischer, who is heard yelling for help and that he’s been shot in the chest.

The video comes from a neighbor’s home, which was right where the abduction and shooting took place.

Buck Angel, who lives right where the shooting happened, told The Sun, “I heard screaming, which we hear a lot in this neighborhood, but it wasn’t stopping. I got up and looked right over my fence and saw a car. As soon as I went to pull the knob to go out and see what was going on, I heard a gunshot.”

Angel retreated back inside and called 911 at the same moment that a second gunshot was heard. He added, “I had no idea what was happening, but once everything calmed down, I came out and saw the guy on the floor. I thought he had died.”

“The guy was conscious while he was laying there,” Angel continued. “It all happened so fast and the police got here really quick.”

Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs’ return.