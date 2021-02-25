Lady Gaga’s Father Speaks Out After Dognapping: ‘We’re Just Sick Over It’

Getty Images

Joe Germanotta is speaking out after his daughter Lady Gaga had two French bulldogs stolen last night in a violent dognapping.

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was out with Gustavo, Koji and Miss Asia just before 10 p.m. in the Hollywood area when a white car pulled up. An assailant stole two of the pups, Gustavo and Koji, and shot Fischer, who is recovering in the hospital.

“We’re just sick over it. It’s really horrible,” Germanotta told the New York Post, adding of the dogs, “It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Gaga is currently filming in Italy, but her dad said he’s spoken with her “several times” since the incident happened.

Joe said he told her, “Just try to be strong and remember that they’re together. They’re comforting each other.”