Disturbing New Video Footage of Lady Gaga’s Dog Abduction and Her Dog Walker Being Shot

Earlier this morning, the news broke that Lady Gaga’s two dogs were stolen at gunpoint Wednesday night in Hollywood.

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was out with three of her dogs when he was ambushed by a gunman.

It is unclear what words were exchanged, but the gunman stole two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, after Fischer was shot in the chest. Despite being shot, Fischer was able to hold onto Gaga’s other dog, Miss Asia, who was retrieved by police and put into a patrol vehicle.

In new surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Fischer is seen walking by a home when a white sedan drives up.

After the car stops, two men jump out and tell Fischer to “give it up.”

Fischer attempts to fight back against the abductors before one of them shoots him, causing him to fall to the ground. During the altercation, Fischer is heard yelling for Koji, who was adopted by Gaga in 2015.

Once Fischer hits the ground, each thief takes one dog and rushes into the backseat of the car.

While lying on the ground, Fisher is heard yelling for help and that he’s been shot in the chest. Eventually, two people come to his rescue while he holds Miss Asia.

The video comes from a neighbor’s home, which was right where the abduction and shooting took place.

The thieves have not been captured, and there are currently no leads in the case.

Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs’ return.

Gaga's rep notes that anyone with information on the case can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta has been in touch with her “several times” since the incident. He told Page Six, “We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible. It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Germanotta told his famous daughter to “just try to be strong and remember that they’re together.”

