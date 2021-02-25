Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot, Her Two French Bulldogs Stolen

Two of singer Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs have been stolen.

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was out with three of her dogs in Hollywood Wednesday night when he was ambushed by a gunman.

It is unclear what words were exchanged, but the gunman stole two of the dogs, Koji and Gustavo, after Fischer was shot in the chest. Despite being shot, Fischer was able to hold onto Gaga’s other dog, Miss Asia, who was retrieved by police and put into a police vehicle.

Gaga’s bodyguard was later seen picking up Miss Asia from the station.

TMZ reports Fischer was rushed to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to ABC, Fischer appeared alert while being treated by first responders on the sidewalk.

The gunman has not been captured and possibly fled the scene in a white Nissan.

Gaga, who is currently in Italy shooting a movie, is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs’ return.