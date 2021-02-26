Did Dognappers Specifically Target Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs?

On Wednesday night, two of Lady Gaga’s three dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood.

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was out with all three dogs when he was ambushed by a gunman.

It is unclear what words were exchanged, but two thieves stole Koji and Gustav after Fischer was shot in the chest.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the dognappers may have known that the dogs were owned by Gaga, and are looking at that theory closely.

In new surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Fischer is seen walking by a home when a white sedan drives up.

After the car stops, two men jump out and tell Fischer to “give it up.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Fischer attempts to fight back against the abductors before one of them shoots him, causing him to fall to the ground. During the altercation, Fischer is heard yelling for Koji, who was adopted by Gaga in 2015.

Once Fischer hits the ground, each thief takes one dog and rushes into the backseat of the car. Miss Asia is left behind and is seen walking back toward Fischer, who is heard yelling for help and that he’s been shot in the chest.

Eventually, two people come to his rescue while he holds Miss Asia, who was later picked up by Gaga’s bodyguard at the police station.

The video comes from a neighbor’s home, which was right where the abduction and shooting took place.

Buck Angel, who lives right where the shooting happened, told The Sun, “I heard screaming, which we hear a lot in this neighborhood, but it wasn’t stopping. I got up and looked right over my fence and saw a car. As soon as I went to pull the knob to go out and see what was going on, I heard a gunshot.”

Angel retreated back inside and called 911 at the same moment that a second gunshot was heard. He added, “I had no idea what was happening, but once everything calmed down, I came out and saw the guy on the floor. I thought he had died.”

“The guy was conscious while he was laying there,” Angel continued. “It all happened so fast and the police got here really quick.”

Fischer’s hairstylist, Steven Lazaroff, also noted that he was “not surprised” that Fischer risked his life for Gaga’s dogs. He said, “He’s a very spiritual person and I’m not surprised that he would literally be willing to take a bullet for those dogs.”

Lazaroff shared, “Ryan has worked for Lady Gaga since 2011 and moved to L.A. from New York a couple of years ago to be closer to the dogs. He spends a lot of time with them, six or seven days a week sometimes.”

The thieves have not been captured, and there are currently no leads in the case.

Gaga’s dogs were not chipped, which makes locating them even more difficult. She is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs’ return.

Anyone with any information on the case can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com. According to TMZ, no one has demanded payment yet.

Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta has been in touch with her “several times” since the incident. He told Page Six, “We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible. It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Germanotta told his famous daughter to “just try to be strong and remember that they’re together.”