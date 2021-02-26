Ryan Fischer’s Family Releases Statement After He Is Shot by Lady Gaga’s Dognappers

Days after Lady Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer was shot while walking her three dogs, his family is speaking!

Fischer’s family told TMZ, “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

His family also showed appreciation for Lady Gaga’s love and support. They said, “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

Gaga is currently in Italy filming the new movie “Gucci.”

One of Fischer’s friends, former client Dr. Fred Pescatore, revealed that he is “breathing on his own now.” Pescatore told People magazine, “The thing he texted was not even about him. It was, 'I miss you. I love you. Thank you,’"

Fischer used to dog walk Pescatore’s beagle when he lived in New York City.

According to Pescatore, Fischer is "very laid-back. Easygoing, personable, inquisitive. I've never met anyone [who doesn't love him]. There's nothing negative about that man."

“He's just amazing with them. He cares. They're like his children," Pescatore continued. “He's very in tune with the dogs' needs. He would do anything for them, anything."

Of the surveillance video showing Fischer fighting back against the dognappers before being shot, Pescatore said, “He would protect these dogs with his life. And he almost has. And let's hope he has not."

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Fischer is seen walking by a home when a white sedan drives up.

After the car stops, two men jump out and tell Fischer to “give it up.”

Fischer attempts to fight back against the abductors before one of them shoots him, causing him to fall to the ground. During the altercation, Fischer is heard yelling for Koji, who was adopted by Gaga in 2015.

Once Fischer hits the ground, each thief takes one dog and rushes into the backseat of the car. Miss Asia is left behind and is seen walking back toward Fischer, who is heard yelling for help and that he’s been shot in the chest.

Fischer’s hairstylist Steven Lazaroff also gave insight into his character, telling, The Sun that he is a “very spiritual person.” Steven added, “I’m not surprised that he would literally be willing to take a bullet for those dogs.”

Lazaroff also shared, “Ryan has worked for Lady Gaga since 2011 and moved to L.A. from New York a couple of years ago to be closer to the dogs. He spends a lot of time with them, six or seven days a week sometimes.”

According to Lazaroff, Fischer’s life “revolves” around the dogs. Fischer’s Instagram is filled with countless photos and videos with Gaga’s dogs. In one video, Fischer is seen talking to her dogs about life, saying, “No matter who you are — from human to hound — the tradition of setting aside time to contemplate your life and role in it is essential in the development of self.”

Lazaroff and Fischer had been scheduled to hang out on Wednesday but “[Fischer] rescheduled for Friday.”

Lazaroff was unsuccessful in his attempt to visit Fischer at the hospital where he is recuperating, but revealed that Fischer’s brother from Ohio is “with him.”