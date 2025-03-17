Getty

Model Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner are having another baby!

On Monday, Karlie announced that she is pregnant with their third child.

Along with posting a series of photos showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉.”

The post also included their two sons, Levi, 3, and Elijah, 20 months, hugging each other.

Years ago, Kloss opened up about how life changed after she welcomed Levi.

During an appearance on “Today,” she said, “Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

She called motherhood “the greatest joy I never knew.”

Karlie and Joshua have been together since 2012. They tied the knot in 2018, celebrating their union with two weddings — one in Upstate New York and the other in Saratoga, Wyoming.