March 14, 2021
Pic! Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome First Child
Model Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner are first-time parents!
On Sunday, Joshua posted a first glimpse of their baby, writing, “welcome to the world.”
Since the baby is wearing a blue hat, could it be a big hint that she welcomed a baby boy?
Just days before their bundle of joy arrived, Karlie was spotted in Miami with a friend. Along with displaying her baby bump, she wore comfortable black leggings and a black top under a simple white jacket.
In November, Karlie confirmed her pregnancy, posting an Instagram video that gave a close-up look at her growing baby bump.
In the video, she says, “Good morning! Hello, baby.”
A source recently told Us Weekly that they “have been trying to have a baby for a few months now,” adding, “Karlie wouldn't mind hosting 'Project Runway' while she's pregnant. They think this is the right time.”
Karlie and Joshua have been together since 2012. He popped the question just months before their 2018 wedding.