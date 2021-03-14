Pic! Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome First Child

Getty

Model Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner are first-time parents!

On Sunday, Joshua posted a first glimpse of their baby, writing, “welcome to the world.”

Since the baby is wearing a blue hat, could it be a big hint that she welcomed a baby boy?

Just days before their bundle of joy arrived, Karlie was spotted in Miami with a friend. Along with displaying her baby bump, she wore comfortable black leggings and a black top under a simple white jacket.

In November, Karlie confirmed her pregnancy, posting an Instagram video that gave a close-up look at her growing baby bump.

In the video, she says, “Good morning! Hello, baby.”

A source recently told Us Weekly that they “have been trying to have a baby for a few months now,” adding, “Karlie wouldn't mind hosting 'Project Runway' while she's pregnant. They think this is the right time.”