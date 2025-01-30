The Image Direct

It looks like model Kaia Gerber, 23, has moved on from her relationship with Austin Butler, 33!

On Wednesday night, Kaia was spotted holding getting close to actor Lewis Pullman, the son of Bill Pullman, during a night out in Los Angeles.

At one point during the outing, Gerber was seen holding onto Pullman’s arm. They were most likely celebrating his 32nd birthday, which was the same day.

For their outing, Kaia wore a denim jacket, scarf, and wide-leg pants, while Lewis sported jeans, a white tee, a dark jacket, and a cap.

Dating rumors have been swirling about Kaia and Lewis after they were reportedly spotted together on the beach in Cabo San Lucas in early January. While he went unnoticed at the time by photogs, he was wearing the same cap, too!

Gossip site Deuxmoi also reported that the two were recently spotted “at a bar in Los Felix.”

News broke about Kaia and Austin’s split just weeks ago, but they reportedly ended things at the end of last year.

A source told TMZ that “The relationship just simply ran its course after a good three years together” and there is "no bad blood" between Austin and Kaia.

The split explains Butler’s absence from Gerber’s holiday vacation with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Mexico.

Austin and Kaia were last seen together in October in New York City.

As for Pullman, he dated another celebrity offspring, Rainey Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell, years ago.

After a year of dating, they made their red-carpet debut at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in San Diego in 2022.