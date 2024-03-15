Kaia Gerber Begged Kristen Wiig for Tips for ‘SNL 1975’ Movie (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kaia Gerber chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent Matthew Hoffman at the L.A. premiere of “Palm Royale,” a show about a group of haves and have-nots in Florida high society.

Kaia dished on her character getting modeling tips from Kristen Wiig in the show and joked that she’s using that advice in her personal life, too. “My career hasn't been the same since. I took every single piece of advice she had to offer me. If you've seen me walking a runway since then, it is every single piece of advice that Kristen Wiig has given me. I took it and I ran with it.”

She also spoke about her upcoming “SNL 1975” movie, “I am playing Jacqueline Carlin, who was Chevy Chase's fiancée at the time. I am so excited to be a part of this cast, which is so amazing — I get to reunite with Rachel Sennott, who is my “Bottoms” co-star. The genius that is Rachel and I just am so, so lucky.”

She went on, “The whole time we were filming this, I was just begging Kristen for any stories from ‘SNL.’ I think her work on that show is perfection, and so to be able to be a part of that universe is really, really special to me.”

Kaia gushed over having the support of her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were at the “Palm Royale” premiere. “I mean, you know, they showed me so many films growing up. I feel like so much of my taste was developed by them and their taste and love for films. They are here tonight supporting me, which means the whole world and yeah, I just love getting to celebrate these things with them.”