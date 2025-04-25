Celebrity News April 25, 2025
Tayshia Adams & Luke Gulbranson Split (Report)
“The Bachelorette” alum Tayshia Adams and “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.
A source shared the news with Us Weekly.
The two haven’t been seen publicly together since the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
During their two years of dating, they kept it low-key, never posting or discussing their romance.
They did attend one public appearance together last year at the City Harvest Gala.
In the spring of 2023, Luke and Tayshia sparked dating rumors after their mutual friend Katie Joy Thiele Verutti posted a group pic in which the two were seen holding hands on Easter.
In the pic, Tayshia and Luke were joined by his “Summer House” co-stars Carl Radke and his fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin and Chris Leoni.
Lindsay also posted the same photo, with Tayshia and Luke cropped out.