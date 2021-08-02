Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Co-Host ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

ABC Television

“The Bachelorette” alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will reportedly be co-hosting another season of “The Bachelorette.”

ABC and franchise producer Warner Bros. Unscripted Television confirmed the two women will return to host Michelle Young’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which has already started shooting.

According to Variety, Tayshia and Kaitlyn have been quarantining for a week along with other cast and crew from the 18th season.

In June, Kaitlyn and Tayshia expressed interest in hosting Michelle’s turn as the Bachelorette. Kaitlyn told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “I think we would both love to be a part of Michelle’s season.”

Tayshia and Kaitlyn have received a positive reception to their hosting gig on Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” with Katie Thurston, whose finale will air later this month.