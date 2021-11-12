Tayshia Adams Hospitalized

ABC

“The Bachelorette” alum Tayshia Adams has been admitted to the hospital.

On Thursday, Tayshia posted a video from her hospital bed. She captioned the Instagram Story pic, “Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day.”

While Tayshia didn’t explain what caused her hospitalization, she did have an IV hooked up to her arm.

Instagram

The hospitalization came just a few days after Tayshia and her fiancé Zac Clark participated in the New York Marathon.

On Wednesday, Tayshia revealed on Instagram that she “physically could not walk Monday and Tuesday.” She added, “It was the most painful thing in the world."

Though it was the first time that Tayshia had ever competed in a marathon, she made it to the finish line in 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Getty Images