Celebrity News November 12, 2021
Tayshia Adams Hospitalized
“The Bachelorette” alum Tayshia Adams has been admitted to the hospital.
On Thursday, Tayshia posted a video from her hospital bed. She captioned the Instagram Story pic, “Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day.”
While Tayshia didn’t explain what caused her hospitalization, she did have an IV hooked up to her arm.
The hospitalization came just a few days after Tayshia and her fiancé Zac Clark participated in the New York Marathon.
On Wednesday, Tayshia revealed on Instagram that she “physically could not walk Monday and Tuesday.” She added, “It was the most painful thing in the world."
Though it was the first time that Tayshia had ever competed in a marathon, she made it to the finish line in 4 hours and 40 minutes.
Following the race, Zach gushed, “She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will. Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans and strangers.”