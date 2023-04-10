Getty Images

Over a year after her split with Zac Clark, it looks like “The Bachelorette” alum Tayshia Adams has a new man!

Adams is sparking dating rumors with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson.

Over the weekend, their mutual friend Katie Joy Thiele Verutti posted a group pic in which Tayshia and Luke are seen holding hands on Easter!

In the pic, Tayshia and Luke are joined by his “Summer House” co-stars Carl Radke and his fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, and Chris Leoni.

Lindsay also posted the same photo… but cropped out Tayshia and Luke!

Luke was recently linked to “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby after they connected at BravoCon.

In January, Ashley told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that they were “not romantically involved anymore.”

While she credited Luke with being a “trouper,” Ashley admitted that her separation from her ex, Michael Darby, got in the way of the romance. She said, “It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I.”

Despite her breakup with Luke, she only had wonderful things to say about him. She added, “I met his whole family. They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great. But I am newly single and this was my first relationship after. It's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved."

Tayshia and Zac called it quits in November 2021.

At the time, a source claimed to Page Six, “They both felt the pressure of navigating a public relationship, but in different ways. It really started to wear on them each as individuals. They started drifting apart in recent months and ultimately came to realize that they don’t work as a couple.”