Julia Michaels is getting married!

The singer announced her engagement to Mat Rule on Instagram, writing, “Yes to you forever and always. Thank you for being the most incredible man I’ve ever met. I can’t wait to marry you 🥹❤️ @matruletattoo.”

She posted a photo of the couple as she flashed an oval shaped diamond ring. Julia included a second photo of the bling as she held her hand up to a water view.

Her celeb friends congratulated her in the comments. Gwen Stefani wrote, “Oh my goodness congrats!! Miss u love u xx.”

Maren Morris shared, “You deserve the world. so happy for you two! 💍💍”

John Legend posted, “Congratulations Julia! ❤️❤️”

Rita Ora told her, “Go girl”

Alessia Cara gushed, “Omg!!!!! congrats ❣️,” while Ryan Tedder dropped some hearts.

The two have been dating more than two years. She shared a sweet photo with her beau in July and wrote, “Two years with you ❤️.”