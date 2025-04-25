Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Hailey Bieber attended The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards solo on Thursday night, but she had husband Justin Bieber on her mind!

While accepting the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award, Hailey made sure to mention Justin in her speech.

Along with thanking her supporters and friends, Hailey said, “And lastly, I want to thank my husband for supporting the dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on.”

Hailey’s shout-out came just hours after Justin clapped back at “gossip and lies” about their relationship.

He wrote on his Instagram Story, “Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it."

Justin added, “I don't blame 'em. Hailey and I are the Jones’s that are impossible to keep up with.”

Justin and Hailey’s relationship has been under a microscope for quite some time. They have even subject to split rumors.

In another Instagram, Justin pleaded for the paparazzi to stop following him. Sharing a video of the photogs, he pleaded, “This has to stop.”

Two weeks ago, Justin Bieber called out the paparazzi outside a Palm Springs, California, coffee shop.

Bieber’s recent behavior has been raising new questions about his mental state of mind.

Justin’s longtime friend, Ryan Good, believes the pop star is, in his words, in “a cult,” as his inner circle continues to shrink.

TMZ reports that Good, who hasn’t spoken with Bieber for more than a year, is concerned about his pastor, Judah Smith.

Good, who also once worked as Justin’s road manager, left that church and reportedly didn’t get along with Smith.

“Extra” reached out to Smith and Bieber for comment but did not hear back.

People magazine reported Hailey is “sad” about how hard everyone is being on Justin, with sources saying she is “very loyal.”

Amid all the concerns, Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday for a cryptic post, writing, “EVERYDAY I WAKE UP THINKING MAYBE IM TOO FLAWED FOR GOD TO UTILIZE ME IN THIS BEAUTIFUL STORY OF LIFE.”