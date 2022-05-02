Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Make Red-Carpet Debut at the 2022 Met Gala

Getty Images

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler just took their relationship to the red carpet!

The 20-year-old model and 30-year-old actor looked smitten as they gazed at each other during the 2022 Met Gala arrivals.

Kaia stunned in a golden Alexander McQueen gown with her caramel hair worn in long, loose curls, while Austin looked dapper in a black Prada suit.

Austin, who plays the King of Rock and Roll in the upcoming biopic "Elvis," also posed with the late legend's ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

This year’s theme is “Gilded Glamour” and inspired by New York from 1870 to 1890. It is all part of the Costume Institute’s exhibit "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Back in December 2021, Us Weekly reported that Kaia and Austin were dating, following her split with Jacob Elordi.

Us Weekly reported at the time, “They are low-key dating. It’s still very new.”