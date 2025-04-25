Selma Blair Hopes for a ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Return: ‘We Need Fun Things’ (Exclusive)

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Selma Blair was gorgeous in gold Betsey Johnson at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour got to speak with Selma, who weighed in on the possibility of her return on “Legally Blonde 3.”

Blair commented, while referencing her character, “I honestly don’t know, you have to ask someone much more important than Vivian Kensington. I don’t know. But I’m such a fan... I hope!”

She noted, “We need fun things and need to look forward to things we all feel good about, but I know nothing.”

“Legally Blonde” fans will just have to wait.

As for her other acting endeavors, Selma’s new film “Stay Forte” comes out in October.

She dished, “It was lovely to have this opportunity to get back to work. I had this smaller role in a film that I really thought was so important and lovely. We went to Tbilisi to shoot it, so that was very glamourous.”

“But I was so grateful to be back to work,” she added. “It’s the first time I’m back and feel well enough — I've been really well this year. So now, I’m really wanting to do things and starting a career whichever way it may go.”

The actress was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

Selma shared, “‘Stay Forte’ is a really beautiful movie and made with love about a very hard topic.”

Acting aside, Selma is interested in stepping into the skincare industry.

"I’m involved with a skincare brand ESK from Australia that I want to bring over here and want everyone to use,” she said. because I had so many problems once upon a time and it cleared my skin.

Selma was on hand at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Betsey Johnson.

Selma revealed how the designer “is [her] favorite and such an icon.”

“[Betsey Johnson] is the go-to for fun,” she said. “Everything is much more joyful when you are wearing Betsey — especially the archival!”

“To be here with Betsey and to present an award makes me so proud. My 12-year-old-self is doing cartwheels.”