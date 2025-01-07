Getty Images

“Elvis” star Austin Butler, 33, and supermodel girlfriend Kaia Gerber, 23, have reportedly called it quits after three years together.

Sources told TMZ that Austin and Kaia broke up at the end of last year amicably and they just outgrew the relationship.

The split might explain Butler’s absence from her holiday vacation in Mexico with mom Cindy Crawford and dad Rande Gerber as they rang in 2025.

Austin was nowhere to be seen, but Kaia was joined by close friends and her younger brother Presley, who brought his girlfriend Isabella Jones.

In years past, Austin was in attendance at the Gerbers’ annual trip to Mexico.

Austin and Kaia were last seen together in October in New York City.

Over the past few months, Butler has been busy filming his upcoming movie “Caught Stealing” in Queens.