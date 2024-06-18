Getty Images

Austin Butler looked handsome on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Bikeriders” in L.A., where “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with him about his recent sighting of Ryan Gosling.

Butler, still starstruck, shared, “I didn’t even say hi to him. I was too nervous… I wasn’t expecting [it]. It was outside of a hotel and I was walking in and he was standing there and I couldn’t even say hi. I just kind of walked the other direction.”

It wasn’t as awkward as it sounds, since Ryan didn’t even see Austin!

Austin said he has always “idolized” Ryan, explaining, “What he was doing, just as I was coming into a place in my life where I was really focusing on wanting to be an actor, he was making movies like ‘Blue Valentine’ and ‘Lars and the Real Girl,’ ‘The Believer.’ All these incredible performances from a young man, and then to see how he’s evolved. I have so much respect for him.”

Ryan was recently nominated for an Oscar for his role as Ken in “Barbie.”

Many fans believe that Austin looks like another Hollywood icon, James Dean, who he said also inspired him growing up.

Austin noted that James’ “spontaneity” and “animalistic presence” are the qualities that most impressed him about the “Rebel Without a Cause” star.

Calling Dean “amazing,” he added, “You just feel like you’re watching this volcano inside of him… and the vulnerability and the humor that he also had.”

It was special for Austin to premiere “The Bikeriders” at the Chinese TCL Theatre. He commented, “I think the last time I was at a premiere here was ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ and that was a very magical moment in my life.”