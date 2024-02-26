Why Austin Butler Found 3-Hour ‘Dune’ Transformation ‘Nice’ (Exclusive)

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler suited up in Haider Ackermann for the NYC premiere of “Dune: Part Two,” where he spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi.

He called joining the franchise a “dream come true” and spoke about the fight scenes, sharing that no one got hurt.

Asked if he got “bruised and battered,” Austin replied, “Not as much as you would think… The costumes… they took a beating, yeah, there was times where there were things falling off and whatnot, but we worked really hard on that and thankfully nobody got hurt.”

Austin also dished on his total transformation to become baddie Feyd-Rautha and why he actually found the three hours in hair and makeup “nice.”

“It's really a nice time in a way because you're in the chair for three hours so you have that morning to kind of slowly ramp up into what you're going to film that day. Yeah, it was three hours in the chair.”

When asked about the first time he saw himself in character, Butler said, “It's a gift as an actor to not see yourself.”